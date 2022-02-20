Nearly 40% of TN voters give urban poll a miss

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: At 43.59 per cent, Chennai recorded the lowest polling, while the State’s average voter turnout stood at 60.70 per cent on Saturday. The city’s neighbouring Corporation, Tambaram, recorded 49.98 per cent polling. In comparison, the local body elections in 2011 saw a voter turnout of 78.8 per cent across the State. The polls to elect more than 12,500 ward members in 21 Corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats were conducted peacefully. Town panchayats witnessed higher voter turnout compared to municipalities and Corporations.

As many as 30,735 polling booths were set up across the State and there were 57,746 candidates in the election fray. The polling, which commenced on a brisk note, recorded 8.21 per cent of the total votes polled between 7 am and 9 am. While the poll percentage was 21.69 at 11 am, it increased to 35.34 per cent by 1 pm and 46.59 per cent at 3 pm.

Why the low turnout?

As much as 39.3 per cent of the State’s eligible population refrained from voting. This is despite the urban local body polls being held after 11 years. Booth agents of political parties TNIE spoke to said the voter turnout in urban areas is usually lower than in rural areas. As a change of regime is not possible in local body elections, as the ruling party wins it generally, many don’t prefer voting, they added.

Some of the voters had different reasons for not casting their votes. “We didn’t receive booth slips. So we chose to go to the (Chennai) book fair with our kids,” said R Divya Bharathi, a resident of Maduravoyal, Chennai.

M Ramanathan, a software professional, said, “I shifted my residence from Nungambakkam to Sholinganallur three months ago. I couldn’t change the address and didn’t want to travel that far to vote.”

Many first-time voters also chose not to vote as they had little knowledge of the functioning of the local bodies.

Chennai traditionally has low voter turnout. It was 48 per cent in 2011 urban local body polls, 55 per cent in 2006, 36.11 per cent in 2001 and 45.75 in 1996. On Saturday, too, the capital city recorded the lowest polling per cent

Those working abroad said the pandemic has added to the fear of losing jobs. “Due to the pandemic, we fear losing employment. Before this, we used to make it a point to come to our hometown during the elections. This time, we weren’t able to come,” said Sathish, who hails from Pudukkottai and works in Singapore.

J Mariammal (52) from Athikulam in Madurai district said, “Our household was not given booth slips but our neighbours were given. Even so, I went to the polling booth but my name was not listed. My son managed to vote at the third booth that he visited.”

Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Saturday, exuded confidence that the DMK-led front would win all 21 municipal corporations. He was talking to mediapersons after casting his vote at a polling booth in Ward 122 (SIET College) at Teynampet.

According to police sources, 16 people were detained for roaming suspiciously near the polling booths in Velachery and a woman was detained for possession of Rs 5,000 in Thiruvanmiyur.

(Inputs from B Anbuselvan, T Muruganantham & Sahaya Novinston Lobo)