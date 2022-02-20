STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body elections: After AIADMK's complaint, repoll ordered in 7 polling stations

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission ordered repolling on February 21 in 7 polling stations falling under Chennai and 3 other districts.

Voters wait in queue to cast their vote at North Chennai, during the Urban and local body elections.

Voters wait in queue to cast their vote at North Chennai, during the Urban and local body elections. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission on Sunday ordered repolling on February 21 in 7 polling stations falling under Chennai and 3 other districts.

In Chennai Corporation area, the repolling would be in a booth (Washermenpet) under Ward 51 and another polling station (Odaikuppam-Besant Nagar) in Ward 179.

Two polling stations each in Jayamkondam and Tiruvannamalai municipalities and a booth in Tirumangalam muncipality would again go for the polls, a TNSEC release said.

The main opposition AIADMK, in a complaint on Sunday to the TNSEC, had alleged violence by DMK and demanded repolling in some of the wards.

The repolling in the 7 polling stations would be from 7 AM to 6 PM on February 21.

Urban civic polls were held on February 19 in Tamil Nadu.

