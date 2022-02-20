STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tepid urban civic elections see 61% turnout across TN

Published: 20th February 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

CM MK Stalin and his wife Durga Stalin wait to vote at SIET College in Chennai on Saturday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The single-phase polling to elect more than 12,500 ward members to 640 urban local bodies in Tamil Nadu, held after 11 years, ended peacefully with 60.7 per cent average polling being recorded as of 10 pm on Saturday. At 43.59 per cent, Chennai district recorded the lowest turnout. Counting of votes would start on February 22 at 268 centres. 

Chief Minister MK Stalin, who stood in a queue along with his wife Durga Stalin to exercise his franchise at a booth in Chennai, exuded confidence that DMK would emerge victorious. The DMK and the AIADMK made multiple allegations of cash and gift distribution against each other across the State.

The AIADMK filed a complaint with the SEC alleging booth capture by the DMK and demanded re-polling at 26 booths in Chennai. Earlier in the day, a BJP booth agent, R Girirajan, was arrested for asking a Muslim woman to remove her hijab at a booth at Melur in Madurai, despite polling officials clarifying that her identity was already verified. 

In Chennai, Union minister L Murugan was allowed to cast his vote in the civic body poll around 5.30 pm in Anna Nagar after BJP workers alleged that his vote was ‘cast by someone else.’ One of the minister’s aides later told TNIE that the issue was due to a clerical error. 

