TN local body polls: Cash and gift distribution continues in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Amid the election rumpus at many places across the Coimbatore district on Saturday, political parties continued with their cash and gift distribution and traded allegations. Workers from the AIADMK and the BJP in ward 63 locked a private marriage hall with a few people inside, alleging they distributed cash to voters on behalf of the DMK on Saturday morning. They also released a video that allegedly showed people receiving gifts at the marriage hall.

The protestors brought the issue to the notice of officials at a nearby polling station and staged a protest, demanding cancellation of the polls. Later, police intervened and released the people from the hall. In ward number 38, after AIADMK members complained that some political parties brought outsiders to distribute cash, police cleared the area and beefed up security. Similarly, AIADMK cadre besieged a house in ward 93 of Kuniyamuthur alleging cash distribution by the DMK.

Allegations were also made against a few candidates in Coimbatore Corporation over distribution of gift tokens. In wards 38 and 39, after a political party on Friday allegedly distributed tokens and promised voters Rs 10,000 worth of gifts or cash if their candidate wins, a rival party on Saturday distributed tokens promising Rs 10,000 worth of gifts.

Phones, tokens seized; AIADMK man arrested

Tense moments were witnessed in Karur as the Thanthonimalai police arrested an AIADMK functionary on Saturday for allegedly distributing cell phones to voters in ward 38 of Karur City Municipal Corporation. After an inquiry, the police arrested Shankar (21), and seized 11 mobile phones. They later inspected another party worker’s house and seized 26 more phones from there