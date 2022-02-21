Farmers hit by night travel ban on Erode's Dhimbam ghat road in Tamil Nadu

S Senthil Kumar By

COIMBATORE: The Madras High Court order banning vehicle movement between 6 pm and 6 am on Dhimbam ghat road passing through Sathymangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Erode district has evoked mixed reaction from locals.

While animal lovers welcomed the decision saying it will facilitate animals like leopards and elephants to move freely, tribal activists and farmers said the ban should be lifted as transportation of vegetables is being hit.

As per the HC order, vehicle movement is not allowed in the 22-km stretch between Bannariamman Kovil forest checkpost and the Karapallam checkpost via the Dhimbam ghat road.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, K Kalidass of Osai, an NGO, said: "Instead of opposing the court order, people should celebrate since the universe is not only for human beings but also for other living creatures. The ban will be helpful for leopards, sloth bears, wild elephants and spotted deer."

"Nocturnal and endangered wild animals, like honeybadgers, civets, cats, snakes etc., were killed in accidents due to rising vehicle movement on this road. Most motorists used the road to get to Bengaluru without paying toll charges in the Salem-Dharmapuri highway," Kalidas said.

"The Dhimbam ghat road is home to wildlife and we can't change it. However, we can avoid taking this route at night. Vehicle movement has been banned in the Gudalur-Bandipur road for several years for the same reason," he added.

Convener of Thalavadi farmers association, S Kanniyan, said, "The ban forces labourers to harvest vegetables earlier, and transport them to Mettupalayam vegetable market before 6 pm. From there, they are transported across Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Engaging labourers early in the day is a Herculean task. Also, if the truck is held up in the check post and has to wait for 12 more hours, the vegetables would lose freshness and not fetch a good price for farmers."

S Mohankumar, State General council member of CPM and district coordinator of Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association of Erode, said, "Of the 22-km stretch, wildlife is killed due to accidents only in a 7-km belt from Dhimbam to Karapallam and the three-km belt from Dhimbam foothill to Bannariamman Kovil checkpost. We are also concerned about wildlife. Instead of taking steps to reduce or ensure zero animal deaths, banning vehicles is not good."

"We can't teach the wildlife. But, we can advise motorists to avoid speeding on this stretch. The Tamil Nadu forest department, with the help of the State highways department, can install speed-breakers and impose fines against rash drivers," Mohankumar said.