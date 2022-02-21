'No' to green legal-size papers: Madras HC's Madurai Bench switches to A4 sheets

Jegadeeswari Pandian By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Months after the Madras High Court adopted the Supreme Court's decision to give up the green 'legal-size' papers and use A4-size white sheets for filing cases in the High Court, the Registry of

the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court is taking steps for strict implementation of the rule.

To reduce paper consumption and protect the environment, the Supreme Court in March 2020, had announced that all petitions and other court documents in the top court should be filed only in A4 (21 x 30 cm) white papers, printed on both sides, instead of the larger legal-size (22 x 36 cm) green colour papers that were previously in use.

Though the Madras High Court issued a notification adopting the said rule in August 2021, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court had not implemented it until recently. Last week, the Registry of the Madurai Bench issued instructions to the advocates to follow the aforesaid rule and refused to accept cases filed in legal size papers.

Some of the advocates said the step was taken after a few advocates practising before the Principal Bench complained that their cases, which they filed as per the modified rules in A4 size booklets, were not being accepted by the filing department in the Madurai Bench. One of the judges here had also pointed out the lack of implementation of the rule during a hearing recently, they added.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Secretary of Madurai Bar Association of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court (MBA) R Venkatesan said, "We welcome the move as A4 sheets are cheaper and compact and double-side printing will help in reducing the volume of documents. The registry further issued clear instructions regarding the format of filing which, if followed strictly, will reduce chances of return of documents during filing."

He said that bar associations advised advocates to cooperate with the Registry in implementing the rule.

Advocates' suggestions

While advocates are ready to follow the new method, they also had a few suggestions that could make the transition easier for them. Advocate S Srinivasa Raghavan told The New Indian Express this is a preparatory step towards implementing e-filing in courts. Advocates should develop a scientific temperament and cannot refuse to adapt to such changes, he opined.

"However, if we have to make any modification in the pleadings filed, or keep a clean copy, the entire numbering has to be changed, as the whole paperwork is in running number. If the page numbers of pleadings can be denoted in alphabets and documents be page numbered using numbers, it will be easier. For instance, we can simply mention a new page inserted between pages 5 and 6 as 5A," Raghavan suggested.

Another advocate S Louis also told The New Indian Express that many advocates are facing certain difficulties with the booklet format and added that a representation may be given to the Registry in that regard soon. He also suggested that the same rule could be implemented in all government departments as it will ensure uniformity.

