Tamil Nadu local body elections: 'DMK breached poll code', alleges AIADMK's Edappadi Palaniswami

By Express News Service

SALEM/CHENNAI: AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the DMK of breaching the model code of conduct and disrupting the local body elections in Coimbatore and Chennai.

Addressing mediapersons on Sunday, he said, “AIADMK had requested the State Election Commission (SEC) to identify and remove outsiders from the districts after campaigning ended, but it was not heeded. Rowdies and goondas disrupted the election process at several places in Coimbatore and Chennai at the behest of DMK. Chennai recorded the lowest polling percentage because people were not allowed to vote by rowdies.”

Meanwhile, the AIADMK submitted a representation with the SEC urging it to declare the results of polls immediately after the votes are counted. RM Babu Murugavel, the party’s advocate wing joint-secretary, demanded in his representation that postal votes should be counted before EVM votes to curtail chances of manipulation. He further urged that, following counting of EVM votes, results should be declared immediately and no waiting time should be encouraged for any reason.