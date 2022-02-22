STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
14 shops near Meenakshi temple cleared 

Pic: k k sundar

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Tension prevailed in Pudhumandapam, a shopping zone near Meenakshi temple, on Monday after 14 of the 300 shops were evicted and the owners told to shift to the new premises in Kunnathoor Chathiram. 

Speaking to TNIE, President of Pudhumandabam Viyabarigal Mattrum Thaiyal Tholilalargal Sangam, G Muthupandi, said though the shop-allocation orders were passed by the Madurai Corporation, electricity provisions were not given in the new building when the 14 shop keepers received the oral orders from the corporation in the morning.

“This apart, there is no basic amenity on the new premises,” he said. He said the shop keepers readily agreed when the HR&CE department asked them to move out of the premises in 2010, citing conservation of heritage structure as the reason.

“All we ask is for dignified treatment when we move out,” he said. He further alleged the miscommunication between the officials of various departments led to the delay in giving power supply. However, officials at the corporation and electricity department, said power supply was given for 14 shops on Monday.

