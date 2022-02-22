STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
36-year-old lawyer hacked to death in broad daylight in Ariyalur

A lawyer was hacked to death in broad daylight near Jayankondam in Ariyalur district on Monday.

Published: 22nd February 2022 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR: A lawyer was hacked to death in broad daylight near Jayankondam in Ariyalur district on Monday. According to sources, the deceased, Arivazhagan (36), was a resident of South Street and had been campaigning for an independent candidate in the urban local body elections. This had reportedly led to discontent among some of his distant relatives, who did not want him to support the candidate.  

On Monday, a gang, which came in an auto, hacked Arivazhagan to death on the road. When passers-by tried to intervene, the gang threatened to attack them with petrol bombs and fled. Arivazhagan’s family members blocked traffic on Tiruchy-Chidambaram National Highway, demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits. Jayankondam Deputy Superintendent of Police Kalaikathiravan rushed to the spot and pacified the protesters. The body was then sent to Jayankondam Government Hospital for autopsy. 

Arivazhagan’s elder brother’s son Anbuselvan (29) lodged a complaint with the Udayarpalayam police station, saying that the murder was executed because the deceased was supporting the independent candidate. Police registered a case. Meanwhile, Senthilkumar (35) of Udayarpalayam, surrendered to the police, claiming to have committed the murder.

