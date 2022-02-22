Budget suggestions: Industry leaders meet TN Finance Minister PTR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Representatives of the Consortium of Indian Associations (CIA), The Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association in Tamil Nadu (TANSTIA) and other organisations have put forth a host of demands and suggestions to the State government to be included in the Budget for the next financial year.

The demands were put forth at a meeting chaired by Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and attended by senior officials of key departments at the Secretariat. The CIA suggested: “The Budget should provide support to MSME units which are not under the eligibility of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECGLS), which are SMA 2 and NPA accounts as on February 29, 2020, and make them get regularised with a one-time loan support with a one-year moratorium and two years of repayment, without interest.”

It also suggested that SIDCO establish a fair price centre in every industrial estate in partnership with NSIC, and collecting of monthly needs from MSME unit holders, procurement in bulk directly from manufacturers, and distributing them at one price for 6 months in smaller quantities - with a credit of 30 days under arrangement with TIIC to registered units in the government industrial estate.

The consortium also said the government could introduce a six-month stipend-supported ‘on-the-job training’ for fresh graduates from TN in MSMEs. TANSTIA referred to the slashing of prices of industrial plots in SIDCO complexes to enable MSMEs to start ventures, and requested the government to extend this concession in all SIDCO complexes. Funds should be allocated to establish district registrar offices in Tenkasi, Mayiladuthurai, Kallakurichi, Ranipet and Tirupathur, it said, and sought an exit policy for SMEs.