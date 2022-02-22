CBI begins probe into Thanjavur schoolgirl suicide; officers visit school, hostel 

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A CBI team began investigation in the Michaelpatti schoolgirl suicide case on Monday. The team of officials, led by Joint Director of CBI Vidya Kulkarni, reached Michaelpatti at 12.15 pm and visited the school and later the hostel where the girl was staying.

Officials inspected the classrooms, the hostel room and the warden’s room, sources said. The team included officials from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory of the agency. A part of the team, including Vidya Kulkarni, left Michaelpatti at 3.30 pm. However, a few officials, including Deputy Superintendents of Police of CBI, continued probe at the school.

The CBI had, on February 15, registered an FIR in the case based on the orders of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court transferring the case from Tirukkattupalli police to the agency based on a petition by the girl’s father.

The FIR registered by the CBI is based on the report filed by the Tirukkattupalli police on January 16, which, in turn, was based on the statement given by the girl to the police while she was being treated at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

The CBI’s FIR has been registered under Sections 305 (abetment of suicide of child), 511 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 75, 82 (i) of the Juvenile Justice Act.

FIR filed

