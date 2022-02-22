Lanka orders release of 21 TN, Karaikal fishermen

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The 21 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Karaikal, who were arrested by Sri Lanka on January 31, were ordered to be released on Monday. They were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing International Maritime Boundary Line on January 31, and a court in in Point Pedro ordered their release on Monday.

On January 31, two mechanised boats left from Nagapattinam and Karaikal fishing harbours with twelve and nine fishermen on board respectively. Around 18 of the fishermen hailed from Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Villupuram, while three were from Karaikal. The Sri Lankan Navy arrested them when they were fishing southeast of Kodiyakarai that night.

The two trawlers were taken to Myliddy Fishing Harbor in Jaffna district. The Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Sri Lanka impounded the two boats on Tuesday.

A court in Point Pedro remanded the fishermen to custody till February 7 and later extended it till February 21. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Puducherry Chief Minister N Rengasamy wrote to Union Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar, to secure the release of fishermen

According to sources, the released fishermen are likely to be repatriated to India in a week, after Covid protocols. They will be handed to the Indian Consulate in Colombo and be deported via flight. The two boats that have been seized have been made Sri Lankan government assets as per Sri Lankan law and are unlikely to be released.

Meanwhile, 29 fishermen from Ramanathapuram district, who were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy on three separate instances earlier this month, are still under detention. The Tamil Nadu state government has been demanding their release too.