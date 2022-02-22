STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Lanka orders release of 21 TN, Karaikal fishermen

hey were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing International Maritime Boundary Line on January 31, and a court in in Point Pedro ordered their release on Monday.

Published: 22nd February 2022 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The 21 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Karaikal, who were arrested by Sri Lanka on January 31, were ordered to be released on Monday. They were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing International Maritime Boundary Line on January 31, and a court in in Point Pedro ordered their release on Monday.

On January 31, two mechanised boats left from Nagapattinam and Karaikal fishing harbours with twelve and nine fishermen on board respectively. Around 18 of the fishermen hailed from Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Villupuram, while three were from Karaikal. The Sri Lankan Navy arrested them when they were fishing southeast of Kodiyakarai that night.

The two trawlers were taken to Myliddy Fishing Harbor in Jaffna district. The Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Sri Lanka impounded the two boats on Tuesday.

A court in Point Pedro remanded the fishermen to custody till February 7 and later extended it till February 21. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Puducherry Chief Minister N Rengasamy wrote to Union Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar, to secure the release of fishermen

According to sources, the released fishermen are likely to be repatriated to India in a week, after Covid protocols. They will be handed to the Indian Consulate in Colombo and be deported via flight. The two boats that have been seized have been made Sri Lankan government assets as per Sri Lankan law and are unlikely to be released.

Meanwhile, 29 fishermen from Ramanathapuram district, who were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy on three separate instances earlier this month, are still under detention. The Tamil Nadu state government has been demanding their release too.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karaikal Sri Lanka fishermen
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Sensex crashes over 1,000 points as Russia-Ukraine crisis worsens
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp