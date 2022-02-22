STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Oppn parties claim DMK functionaries allowed to enter counting centre

Police said that two residents of Vasudevanallur in a car entered only into the engineering college campus, which is adjacent to the counting centre, to meet a police inspector.

Published: 22nd February 2022 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Claiming that a few DMK functionaries were allowed to enter a counting centre on Sunday night, functionaries of AIADMK and BJP staged a sit-in protest in front of the centre located at a private polytechnic college in Puliyangudi.

Following the protest, the traffic on Puliyangudi - Sankarankovil road was hit for more than two hours. "The counting of the votes polled in Puliyangudi municipality and Rayagiri, Sivagiri and Vasudevanallur town panchayats are to take place in the particular counting centre. The representatives of all major political parties are camping at the centre. It's at this time that the functionaries of AIADMK and BJP began a sit-in protest in front of the polytechnic college, blocking the road. They alleged the ruling party functionaries, in three cars, were allowed inside the centre," said sources.

The police convinced the protesters stating that two residents of Vasudevanallur in a car entered only into the engineering college campus, which is adjacent to the counting centre, to meet a police inspector. "The police personnel immediately sent them out," said sources.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK AIADMK BJP counting centre
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Sensex crashes over 1,000 points as Russia-Ukraine crisis worsens
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp