Oppn parties claim DMK functionaries allowed to enter counting centre

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Claiming that a few DMK functionaries were allowed to enter a counting centre on Sunday night, functionaries of AIADMK and BJP staged a sit-in protest in front of the centre located at a private polytechnic college in Puliyangudi.

Following the protest, the traffic on Puliyangudi - Sankarankovil road was hit for more than two hours. "The counting of the votes polled in Puliyangudi municipality and Rayagiri, Sivagiri and Vasudevanallur town panchayats are to take place in the particular counting centre. The representatives of all major political parties are camping at the centre. It's at this time that the functionaries of AIADMK and BJP began a sit-in protest in front of the polytechnic college, blocking the road. They alleged the ruling party functionaries, in three cars, were allowed inside the centre," said sources.

The police convinced the protesters stating that two residents of Vasudevanallur in a car entered only into the engineering college campus, which is adjacent to the counting centre, to meet a police inspector. "The police personnel immediately sent them out," said sources.