Pudukottai: These candidates scored a duck in Tamil Nadu urban local body polls!

Published: 22nd February 2022 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 10:19 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image ( File Photo )

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

PUDUKOTTAI: It was not an unexpected win or a loss that raised many an eyebrow in the district when the results for the urban local body polls were announced on Tuesday, but three candidates of two wards in Karambakudi town panchayat failed to secure even a single vote – theirs included. 

When the results were announced on Tuesday, AIADMK candidate Mohamed Ibramsha and his CPI (ML) opponent, K Dharamaraj, did not bag a single vote in Ward 7 from where they contested. While sources confirmed to The New Indian Express that Dharamaraj didn't have a vote in the ward, Ibramsha also suffered a drubbing despite his name reportedly finding a mention in the ward’s electoral rolls. The latter failed to also secure the votes of his family members and his wife. 

A total of six candidates contested the election from Ward 7.

Another surprise was independent candidate Prithivaraj emerging victorious in the ward, claiming 175 votes of the total 463 polled. Farooq of the DMK trailed him with 149 votes. Another independent candidate, Abdul Kareem, secured 135 votes, while another Independent, Peer Mohamed, got only four. 

Sources reasoned that DMK candidate Farooq being Ibramsha’s “very close” relative, it was decided by the local mosque committee that everyone would cast the mandate in the former’s favour in order to not split the votes.

"When they realised that Prithivraj is getting popular amongst the public and might prove to be tough competition, they decided to take action. They all decided to vote for Farooq, to ensure that he gets more votes. They also didn't want to lose out in case of a close call," an AIADMK functionary said. 

Prithviraj contested the election for the first time. 

Another candidate who lost with zero votes was Sakthivel of the Naam Tamilar Katchi, who had contested in Ward 12. Naina Mohamed of the DMK emerged victorious in the ward.  
Sources said that Sakthivel also didn't have a vote in the ward.

While two of the three candidates who secured zero votes were not reachable on the phone, another declined to comment.

