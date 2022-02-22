Tamil Nadu urban body polls: Counting at 268 centres, trends in 57,000 seats likely by noon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the DMK hopes to continue its winning streak and the AIADMK fights to retain its place in the State’s political landscape, the fate of over 57,000 candidates who are in the fray in Tamil Nadu’s urban local body polls will be clear on Tuesday as counting will start at 268 centres from 8am across the State. The initial result trend may be available by noon.

According to a State Election Commission statement issued on Monday, results will be periodically updated on its website https://tnsec.tn.nic.in. About 60.7% total turnout — 74.6% in town panchayats, 68.22% in municipalities and 52.22% in corporations — was recorded in the elections held for 21 city corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats on Saturday.

A three-tier security arrangement involving local police, armed reserve and TN special Battalion personnel will be in place.

CCTV cameras, uninterrupted power supply, and computer facilities have been ensured at the counting centres, said another SEC statement on Monday.

According to police, 11,797 CCTV cameras have been installed at counting centres and footages will be regularly monitored.

Speaking on the arrangements made in Chennai, District Election Officer and Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said that 2,400 corporation officials have been deployed and the Chennai police will deploy 6,000 personnel at 11 counting centres in the city and 1,200 police personnel for the two centres each in Avadi and Tambaram.

Counting agents and candidates have been instructed to be at the centres at 7am without their cell phones and strong rooms will be opened by 8am.

A three-layer security detail will cover outer gate, building entrance, and hall entrance at the counting centres, Bedi said.

HC: Kovai result will be subject to verdict

Ruling on a plea alleging large-scale bribing of voters, the Madras HC on Monday refused to stay counting of votes for the polls to Coimbatore urban civic bodies, but said the results will be subject to final ruling in the case.

A bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy also dismissed a petition filed by an AIADMK man seeking order to nominate central observers to monitor counting of votes