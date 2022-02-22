Tense wait for TN students, airfares spike amid Ukraine-Russia border tussle

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ever since the news about escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia started emerging, PV Vanavan’s phone hasn’t stopped ringing. Vanavan, a native of Kancheepuram, is an MBBS second-year student of a medical university at Kharkiv in Ukraine.

For the past week, his parents have been making frantic calls asking him to return to India before the situation worsens in Ukraine. The journey back home, however, is not that easy and flight fares to India, too, have jumped three-fold.

“Usually, flight tickets to India are priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 35,000, but now fares are up three-fold and tickets are not available. With much difficulty, I have managed to contact an agency which is organising charter flights from Kiev to Delhi.

Hopefully, I will be back in India by the first week of March,” said Vanavan to TNIE over phone from Ukraine. His college has made arrangements for online classes which he can attend from India. Though news about the Russian crisis has kept the world on tenterhooks, Tamil Nadu students residing in different regions of Ukraine say the situation is not that tense on the ground

We are not anxious or afraid, says medico

But their words are not enough to convince their worried parents. "Here, we are not feeling any kind of tension or fear. Everything is quite normal. Malls and colleges are open …," says Shri Ranjani, a native of Coimbatore who is pursuing MBBS in Vinnytsia.

"My parents are really worried after seeing the news and advisories issued by the Indian embassy asking students to return home," Ranjani said. Students residing in Ukraine and their parents complain that embassy is just issuing advisories and doing nothing.

"I am worried about the safety of my daughter. Due to lack of flights and hike in fares, Indian students are not able to return home. If needed, the Indian embassy should make arrangements to evacuate our children," said Madan Mohan, Ranjani's father.

But not all students are planning to return. "I am doing my final-year MBBS and my exams are due in May. I just cannot go back to India now because our college has no plans to postpone the exam. I will see how the situation unfolds," says Nivedhitha Lenin, a native of Tirunelveli studying in Vinnytsia National Pirogov Medical University in Ukraine.