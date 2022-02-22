Three DMK cadres arrested for attacking AIADMK leader Jayakumar’s driver

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/SALEM/COIMBATORE: Three DMK cadres were arrested by city police allegedly for attacking former AIADMK Minister D Jayakumar’s driver Jeganathan. On Saturday, after Jayakumar and his followers allegedly attacked a DMK cadre, the trio cornered Jayakumar’s driver and attacked him, causing serious injuries, said the police. Tondiarpet police registered a case on Monday after receiving a complaint from Jeganathan who has been admitted to hospital.

The accused T Kurinjinathan, K Sridhar and N Sudhakar from Chennai were arrested and are yet to be remanded. The trio were arrested under several sections of IPC including 294 (b) (obscene language), 355 (assault), 323 (hurting), 324 (hurt by dangerous weapons) and 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation).

Two more held

Earlier on Monday, city police arrested two men, including the main suspect, who allegedly ransacked a polling booth near Thiruvanmiyur during urban local body elections. K Kathiravan and V Kathirvel from Thiruvanmiyur were produced before the magistrate. Thiruvanmiyur police had registered a case against Kathirvel and 10 others for barging into a polling booth in ward 179 in Odaikuppam in Besant Nagar on Saturday and threatening the polling staff and damaging an EVM.

“Though Kathirvel was an AIADMK cadre, he was expelled from the party a month ago as he was learnt to be working for DMK candidate Kayalvizhi Jayakumar in ward 179 since he was related to her. Kayalvizhi’s husband Jayakumar is the DMK ward secretary,” said a senior police officer. Kathiravan reportedly sensed the polling was going in favour of AIADMK candidate Jamuna Ganesan due to the low turnout of voters, and decided to create a ruckus, said police.

