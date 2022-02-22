Tiruchy residents want Corpn Council to step up online civic services, full-fledged functioning of Smart City monitoring centre

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Gone are the days when residents had to physically visit various offices to raise complaints and grievances. With results of the urban local body polls expected on Tuesday, residents said the upcoming Corporation council should take steps to offer more facilities and services online to help people.

According to sources, though the Corporation had launched the Smart City website and mobile application last year, not all services are available online as yet. The Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) of the Tiruchy Corporation monitoring the Smart City website, mobile application and other services has not started its full-fledged operations. At present, the ICCC is functioning from the main office and works are underway to shift the team to a new building constructed on the premises of the main office building. The Corporation is spending about `1.86 crore for the ICCC building. Officials said they have completed most of the works and efforts are being taken to complete the building at the earliest. Residents said the upcoming Corporation council should take steps to start the full-fledged functioning of ICCC at the earliest.

"We can raise our complaints through the Tiruchy Corporation's mobile application. But, they are yet to start tax payment and other facilities through the application. Once the ICCC centre starts functioning from its building, they would be able to provide more services to residents through online platforms," A Boopathi, a resident of Srirangam, said.

Since the ICCC would provide officials access to more information through computer or mobile, it is likely to play a crucial role during flood, cyclone and other such calamities. In fact, the Corporation had also announced that ICCC would also install smart poles at the Chathiram bus stand, central bus stand and Anna Nagar. These poles would have CCTV cameras, emergency call box, WiFi access points and other facilities for residents.

"The council should consider installing smart poles near major educational institutions. Otherwise, they should consider installing CCTVs and free WiFi at more places. This would be helpful to tourists and residents. Since the ICCC plays a crucial role in providing more services to residents and officials, I hope the upcoming Corporation Council gives the necessary importance to that," B Loganathan, a resident of Puthur, said.