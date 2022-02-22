TN BJP’s NEET stand contrary to Centre’s view?

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the local body poll campaign, which was dominated by discussion on NEET, the State unit of the BJP had taken a stance contrary to the position taken by the Union government led by the national party. The party has claimed that the previous AIADMK regime introduced the 7.5 per cent reservation in medical colleges for government school students based on the advice of the BJP’s national president JP Nadda. As a result of this quota, more government school students were able to gain medical admission.

However, observers noted that the Union government turned down the proposal for similar reservation put

forward by the then Congress government in Puducherry.

In fact, in an affidavit submitted to the Madras High Court on January 21, 2021, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said it is not in favour of granting horizontal reservation to government school students in medical admissions in Puducherry as it may “undo reform of merit-based admissions.”

Asked about this contradiction, BJP spokesperson Narayan Thirupathy, told TNIE, “There is a lot of difference between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as the union territory has only one college. Hence, we shouldn’t compare the two States on this issue.”

Nadda, who was then Union Health Minister had, on April 15, 2017, told reporters that the Tamil Nadu government has the freedom to bring in special reservation for rural students. Yet, observers pointed out the then Governor took 40 days to give assent to the Bill granting the quota. Veteran journalist and political observer Tharasu Shyam said the campaign stance seemed to exploit people’s lack of awareness.