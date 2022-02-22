STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN local body polls: Repolling in five wards held peacefully

Repolling for urban local body elections in five wards in Tamil Nadu was held peacefully with no major incidents reported on Monday. 

Published: 22nd February 2022 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

Voters wait to cast their votes at booth 1174 AV of ward 51 in Royapuram | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Repolling for urban local body elections in five wards in Tamil Nadu was held peacefully with no major incidents reported on Monday. In two booths where repolling was held in Chennai Corporation, booth 1174 AV in ward 51 of Washermenpet registered 28.9 per cent turnout while booth 5059 AV in ward 179 of Odaikuppam in Besant Nagar registered 47.36 per cent.

In ward 51, repolling was conducted as the EVM machine was damaged when some people tried to capture the booth, said S Latha, AIADMK candidate. While 427 votes were registered on Saturday, only around 280 people came out to vote on Monday. No awareness was created regarding the repolling and also, some people couldn’t vote as they had to go to work, she added. In ward 179, the EVM was damaged allegedly due to a clash between AIADMK and DMK workers. “Repolling was peaceful in both the places,” said Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi. 

In Ariyalur district, 57.15 per cent of votes were registered in the 16th ward under Jayankondam municipality. Repolling was ordered here following complaints that an independent candidate, Vijayalakshmi, had been assigned the ‘spanner’ symbol but it wasn’t clear in the voting machine.  Reelection was also held peacefully in ward 17 of Thirumangalam Municipality in Madurai and ward 25 of Tiruvannamalai municipality. The polling percentage was 73.55% and 75% respectively. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN local body polls Tamil Nadu TN Local Body Polls 2022
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Sensex crashes over 1,000 points as Russia-Ukraine crisis worsens
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp