TN local body polls: Repolling in five wards held peacefully

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Repolling for urban local body elections in five wards in Tamil Nadu was held peacefully with no major incidents reported on Monday. In two booths where repolling was held in Chennai Corporation, booth 1174 AV in ward 51 of Washermenpet registered 28.9 per cent turnout while booth 5059 AV in ward 179 of Odaikuppam in Besant Nagar registered 47.36 per cent.

In ward 51, repolling was conducted as the EVM machine was damaged when some people tried to capture the booth, said S Latha, AIADMK candidate. While 427 votes were registered on Saturday, only around 280 people came out to vote on Monday. No awareness was created regarding the repolling and also, some people couldn’t vote as they had to go to work, she added. In ward 179, the EVM was damaged allegedly due to a clash between AIADMK and DMK workers. “Repolling was peaceful in both the places,” said Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi.

In Ariyalur district, 57.15 per cent of votes were registered in the 16th ward under Jayankondam municipality. Repolling was ordered here following complaints that an independent candidate, Vijayalakshmi, had been assigned the ‘spanner’ symbol but it wasn’t clear in the voting machine. Reelection was also held peacefully in ward 17 of Thirumangalam Municipality in Madurai and ward 25 of Tiruvannamalai municipality. The polling percentage was 73.55% and 75% respectively.