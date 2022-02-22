TN urban polls: DMK-led UPA wins big, set to capture all 21 Corporations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) set to emerge victorious in all 21 corporations in the urban local body elections. In the 2011 local body election, then ruling party AIADMK won mayor posts of all ten Corporations.

Even as the counting is underway, DMK has crossed the simple majority mark by winning more than 50 per cent of ward members post in Chennai, Coimbatore, Nagercoil, Erode, Tambaram and few other corporations. Last time, DMK held the mayor post in Chennai Corporation in 2006.

According to the State election commission, as of 5 pm, the ruling DMK and its allies have won over 75 % of ward members posts in municipalities, town panchayats and Corporations whose counting completed. The opposition party AIADMK has won less than 20 % of ward member posts.

DMK Transgender candidate R. Ganga won the corporation councillor post. She contested in ward no.37 of Vellore City Municipal Corporation (VCMC). She garnered 2131 votes and won by a difference of 15 votes.#ElectionsWithTNIE#TNUrbanLocalBodyPolls@xpresstn @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/e66X80ecsg — Shyamsundar N (@shyamnss170989) February 22, 2022

The DMK alliance 890 member posts in 21 corporations out of 1097 wards whose results were announced. Similarly, 2609 (69 %) councillor posts out of 3760 whose counting completed were secured by DMK alliance. Out of 7621 ward members in town panchayats, results announced for 7603 of which 65 % (5009) were secured by DMK allies.

BJP which contested elections alone won ward members posts of 16 in Corporation, 56 in municipalities and 230 in town panchayats.



Similarly, DMDK won 12 ward member posts in municipalities and 23 in town panchayats.

