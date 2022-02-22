STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN urban polls: DMK-led UPA wins big, set to capture all 21 Corporations

BJP which contested elections alone won ward members posts of 16 in Corporation, 56 in municipalities and 230 in town panchayats.

Published: 22nd February 2022 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

CM M K Stalin greets people as party supporters gather at DMK headquarters in Chennai after party wins big in urban polls (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) set to emerge victorious in all 21 corporations in the urban local body elections. In the 2011 local body election, then ruling party AIADMK won mayor posts of all ten Corporations.

Even as the counting is underway, DMK has crossed the simple majority mark by winning more than 50 per cent of ward members post in Chennai, Coimbatore, Nagercoil, Erode, Tambaram and few other corporations. Last time, DMK held the mayor post in Chennai Corporation in 2006.

ALSO READ: DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too
 
According to the State election commission, as of 5 pm, the ruling DMK and its allies have won over 75 % of ward members posts in municipalities, town panchayats and Corporations whose counting completed. The opposition party AIADMK has won less than 20 % of ward member posts.

 The DMK alliance 890 member posts in 21 corporations out of 1097 wards whose results were announced. Similarly, 2609 (69 %) councillor posts out of 3760 whose counting completed were secured by DMK alliance. Out of 7621 ward members in town panchayats, results announced for 7603 of which 65 % (5009) were secured by DMK allies.

BJP which contested elections alone won ward members posts of 16 in Corporation, 56 in municipalities and 230 in town panchayats.
 
Similarly, DMDK won 12 ward member posts in municipalities and 23 in town panchayats.

ALSO WATCH

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK UPA AIADMK
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Sensex crashes over 1,000 points as Russia-Ukraine crisis worsens
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp