48-year-old TN man stabbed to death for making fun of poll candidate

According to police, Shimjith, the wife of Nowsath, a resident of Padanthorai in Devaraholai, contested in Ward 10 of Devarsholai town panchayat and lost.  

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 48-year-old man was stabbed to death as he allegedly made fun of a woman candidate in Nilgiris district. According to police, Shimjith, the wife of Nowsath, a resident of Padanthorai in Devaraholai, contested in Ward 10 of Devarsholai town panchayat and lost.  

Upon knowing it, two locals, identified as Shabbir (48), and Askar made fun of her under the influence of alcohol. Nowsath attacked the duo, killing Shabbir on the spot. Askar is admitted in hospital and his condition is serious, police added. Nowsath is on the run.

