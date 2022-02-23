AIADMK logs victory only in 43 wards in Sivaganga district

Vignesh V By

Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: AIADMK was able to register a victory in just 43 wards in the urban local body elections held for 284 ward councillors seats in four municipalities and 11 town panchayats in the district.

A total of 61 candidates of the DMK and its allies won in Sivaganga, Manamadurai, Karaikudi and Devakottai municipalities whereas the AIADMK secured victory in 27 wards. Sources said the number of seats that the AIADMK won is just seven more than the number won by independent candidates in these municipalities.

While independents won in 20, AMMK in 8 and BJP in 1 ward, Congress emerged as the third biggest party in the municipalities by securing victory in 12 wards in alliance with the DMK.

AIADMK also failed to put up a good show in town panchayats in the district as the party failed to secure even a single victory in Kottaiyur panchayat wards where six independent candidates won. The DMK and its allies won 9 remaining wards in the town panchayat.

The AIADMK won either one or two wards in Ilaiyangudi, Kanadukathan, Kandanur, Nattarasankottai, Nerkuppai, Pallathur, Puduvayal, Singampunari and Thirupattur town panchayats where the total number of wards is between 12 to 18.

In Pallathur town panchayat, independent candidates won 7 wards which is more than the six victories registered by the DMK and its allies. Totally, the AIADMK won 16 wards in Sivaganga's town panchayats.

Overall, while the DMK tasted victory in 144 wards, Congress won 26, CPI and VCK won one each, the AIADMK took 43, BJP won and the AMMK won 11 wards.