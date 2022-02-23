STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK-led front registers thumping win in coastal delta region

In Vedaranyam Municipality, of the 21 wards, the DMK and its allies won 19, while an AIADMK candidate and an independent candidate won one each.

Published: 23rd February 2022 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

A candidate receives the winning certificate for her victory in Nagapattinam Municipality | Express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM/MAYILADUTHURAI: The DMK scored a thumping win in all the municipalities and town panchayats in the coastal delta districts of Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai. Of the total 36 wards in Nagapattinam Municipality, the DMK and its allies won 28 wards, while the AIADMK won five, and independent candidates won three. In Vedaranyam Municipality, of the 21 wards, the DMK and its allies won 19, while an AIADMK candidate and an independent candidate won one each.

Among the four town panchayats in Nagapattinam district, the DMK won 10 of the 15 wards in Kilvelur panchayat and 12 of 15 wards in Velankanni panchayat. The AIADMK won two wards each in both the panchayats.

The AIADMK found its lone solace in Thalaignayiru town panchayat, which is native to former minister and incumbent Vedaranyam MLA - OS Manian. There, the AIADMK had an edge with eight wards in 15-ward-body. DMK won in seven wards.

The Thittacheri town panchayat proved to be the deadlock of the day. Among 15 wards, independent candidates won eight. DMK and its allies won six and the AIADMK won one. The independent candidates hold the key in electing the chairperson.

DMK wins 24 wards in Mayiladuthurai municipality

Out of 36 wards in Mayiladuthurai Municipality, the DMK secured victory in 24 wards. The AIADMK, PMK, and the DMDK won seven wards, two wards and one ward, respectively. The Congress won one ward. It should be noted that the polls for Ward 19 is postponed due to the demise of an AIADMK candidate.

In Sirkazhi Municipality which consists of 24 wards, the DMK won 11, AIADMK won three, PMK two, the DMDK and the MDMK  one each. The independent candidates won six wards.

DMK won all four town panchayats in  Mayiladuthurai districts - Kuthalam, Manalmedu, Tharangambadi and Vaitheeswarankoil.

In Kuthalam town panchayat, the DMK won majority of the wards (10 out of 15); the AIADMK three wards, the Congress and the PMK one each. Similarly, in Vaitheeswarankoil town panchayat of 15 wards, the DMK won 10 wards, AIADMK three, the CPI and the PMK one each.

In Manalmedu town panchayat, the DMK edged its allies and won eight wards.

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation Chairman N Gowthaman said, "Chief Minister MK Stalin was the main reason behind this big victory. The schemes he assured and implemented in the State has well reached out to the people."

Meanwhile, in Vaitheeswarankoil town panchayat, DMK candidate B Santhasyamala and AIADMK candidate M Revathi were tied at 163 votes each in ward 12 which was reserved for women. The returning officer and the micro observer conducted a draw of lots to decide the winner. DMK candidate B  Santhasyamala emerged the winner.

