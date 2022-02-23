Independents hold trump card in Ariyalur municipality

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Even as the DMK has sealed its place in several local bodies across the State, its victory in Ariyalur municipality is in the hands of four independent candidates who won the civic body election.

As many as 89 candidates were in the fray in the 18 wards of Ariyalur municipality, 108 candidates in the 21 wards of Jayankondam, 54 in 15 wards of Udayarpalayam town panchayat, and 75 in the 15 wards in Varadharajanpettai.

In Ariyalur municipality, the DMK and the AIADMK won seven wards each and independent candidates won the remaining four. Three of the four were reportedly DMK cadre, who contested as Independents after they did not get a party ticket. According to sources, a few of them were said to have approached Ariyalur’s senior DMK functionaries after winning the seats. With this, the DMK is expected to take over Ariyalur municipality. In Jayankondam municipality, the DMK and

its allies won 12 wards, and the AIADMK and its allies won four wards, and the PMK in four. An independent candidate won in one.

In Udayarpalayam town panchayat, the DMK and its allies won 9 seats. The AIADMK, the PMK and the BJP each won a seat. Independent candidates won in three. Of the 15 wards in Varadarajanpettai town panchayat, the DMK won 8 and independent candidates won 9 seats. With this, the DMK captured Varadarajanpettai. The AIADMK, which contested in all the 15 wards, failed to win a single seat.