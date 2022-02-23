STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Opposition DMK, Congress walkout from Puducherry Legislative assembly

Speaker R Selvam had earlier declined the opposition demand to conduct a week-long Assembly session to discuss issues like NEET and non-payment of government employees' salaries among others.

Published: 23rd February 2022 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Opposition MLAs walking out of the Puducherry Assembly hall, Feb 23, 2022.

Opposition MLAs walking out of the Puducherry Assembly hall, Feb 23, 2022. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The opposition DMK and Congress staged a walkout in Puducherry Legislative Assembly on Wednesday protesting the speaker, R Selvam's refusal to permit a weeklong session to discuss  NEET, "BEST Puducherry" and other issues concerning the people.

Immediately after the house adopted an obituary resolution condoling the demise of former AIADMK MLA Purushottaman, former Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, the DMK legislators led by Leader of Opposition R Siva were up on their feet urging the speaker to conduct the assembly session for at least a week to be able to discuss the issues concerning people.

A lot of issues needed a discussion said Siva pointing to the fact that the salaries of government employees have not been paid. The NEET exam, which is affecting students gravely should be discussed and a resolution seeking NEET exemption for Puducherry must be adopted. Further, the progress made towards making "BEST Puducherry" as promised by the Prime minister should be appraised by the government, he said.

The government needs to explain what happened to rain relief which is yet to be provided to the farmers and the promise of statehood made by the Chief minister after citing it to be one of the reasons for allying with the BJP. The industries are routinely closing down and if anything was being done about it, he asked.

DMK MLA R Senthil pointed out that not only has there been no increase in central assistance, but even the grant provided under Revised budget estimates is less.

Displaying placards, the six MLAs of DMK moved to the well of the house. After raising the issues near the Speaker's podium, they staged a walkout along with the two Congress MLAs in protest.

Later, the Speaker intimated the house regarding assent to bills passed in earlier sessions in the house and thereafter adjourned the house. The session was conducted for just 21 minutes.

