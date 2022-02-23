STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN’s lethargy in restoring Pichavaram mangrove questioned

The first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy directed the State to file a reply on the undue delay in submitting the proposals.

Published: 23rd February 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Mangrove forest

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday wondered why the Tamil Nadu government has not furnished the Centre the proposals for restoration of mangroves in Pichavaram which were lost during 2015 floods.

The first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy directed the State to file a reply on the undue delay in submitting the proposals. The bench asked why the State didn’t submit the proposals even after the Centre came forward to allocate required funds if the proposals were sent.

The State government was directed to file the reply in two weeks. The petition was filed by Arjunan Elayaraja of Cuddalore. The counsel for the petitioner informed that mangrove trees in large swaths were damaged during the heavy rains and flooding.

When he submitted a representation to the Centre regarding the matter in 2018, the Centre responded that a study by the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests of the regional office (SEZ) had confirmed the damage caused to the mangrove trees.

In July last year, a division bench of the HC directed the concerned authorities to take necessary steps for restoration of the damaged mangroves, observing that reforestation shall be undertaken in the interest of the public and to restore the eco-system.

Court tells TN govt to look into issue of Pawn brokers flouting norms in state 

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to the Tamil Nadu government to file a reply to a petition alleging flouting of norms by pawnbrokers operating in the State. The notice was ordered by the first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy. The petitioner had alleged that the pawn brokers are not following the Tamil Nadu Pawn Broker Act, 1943 and the Rules, in letter and spirit, and are affecting the public at large. Even after bringing the illegalities and irregularities of pawn brokers to the notice of the concerned authorities, they are reluctant to take appropriate action, the  petitioner complained. The licensee has to maintain relevant accounts, registers and records. However, the pawn brokers commit gross violation, the petitioner said, and sought the court to issue orders to the concerned authorities to initiate action against the pawn brokers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Tamil Nadu Pichavaram mangroves
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp