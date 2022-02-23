TN’s lethargy in restoring Pichavaram mangrove questioned

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday wondered why the Tamil Nadu government has not furnished the Centre the proposals for restoration of mangroves in Pichavaram which were lost during 2015 floods.

The first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy directed the State to file a reply on the undue delay in submitting the proposals. The bench asked why the State didn’t submit the proposals even after the Centre came forward to allocate required funds if the proposals were sent.

The State government was directed to file the reply in two weeks. The petition was filed by Arjunan Elayaraja of Cuddalore. The counsel for the petitioner informed that mangrove trees in large swaths were damaged during the heavy rains and flooding.

When he submitted a representation to the Centre regarding the matter in 2018, the Centre responded that a study by the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests of the regional office (SEZ) had confirmed the damage caused to the mangrove trees.

In July last year, a division bench of the HC directed the concerned authorities to take necessary steps for restoration of the damaged mangroves, observing that reforestation shall be undertaken in the interest of the public and to restore the eco-system.

Court tells TN govt to look into issue of Pawn brokers flouting norms in state

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to the Tamil Nadu government to file a reply to a petition alleging flouting of norms by pawnbrokers operating in the State. The notice was ordered by the first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy. The petitioner had alleged that the pawn brokers are not following the Tamil Nadu Pawn Broker Act, 1943 and the Rules, in letter and spirit, and are affecting the public at large. Even after bringing the illegalities and irregularities of pawn brokers to the notice of the concerned authorities, they are reluctant to take appropriate action, the petitioner complained. The licensee has to maintain relevant accounts, registers and records. However, the pawn brokers commit gross violation, the petitioner said, and sought the court to issue orders to the concerned authorities to initiate action against the pawn brokers.