All in the family: These couples from Tiruppur will now discuss politics at home

Published: 24th February 2022 02:09 PM

V Udhaiyakumar, K Gayathri, R Karthikeyan, Vasantha

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Two couples have been elected as councillors in the district. R Karthikeyan and his wife K Gayathri are councillors for the Thirumuruganpoondi municipality, V Udhaiyakumar and his wife U Vasantha have been elected in Dhali Town panchayat.

R Karthikeyan from Thirumuruganpoondi told TNIE, "I was elected councillor in Ward 3 in Tiruppur City corporation in 2011. Since, I fulfilled the promises and resolved several infrastructure needs of the public such as overhead water tanks, piped water supply, street lights, people have chosen me again. After getting permission from the AIADMK high command, my wife Gayathri and I contested in Ward 4 and Ward 3. We won the election by winning 255 and 719 votes respectively.”

Dhali councillor V Udhaiyakumar said, "I was elected councillor in ward 5 in Dhali in 2011 and contested for chairman post but lost by 40 votes. This year, my wife and I contested in ward 5 and ward 10 from the DMK party. We have promised to offer patta to people from poor financial backgrounds, among other things.”

R Karthikeyan K Gayathri Thirumuruganpoondi municipality V Udhaiyakumar U Vasantha Dhali Town panchayat
