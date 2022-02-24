Bittersweet tale of blood relatives from Thoothukudi in TN local body polls

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Though many have frowned on political dynasties, the elections to the urban local bodies in the district saw many blood relatives winning from various wards.

Both Vijaya (62) and his son Jothibasu (45), fielded by CPM from ward 18 and 27 respectively in Kovilpatti municipality, won their seats. Jothubasu was elected to the municipal council for the fourth consecutive time.

In Eral town panchayat, Balagowtham (ward 1), his sister Mathumitha (ward 2) and their father Ramesh (ward 15), contested on the AMMK ticket and emerged victorious. Sources said Balagowtham defeated the DMK candidate by just three votes.

A couple Jeyarani and Jeyakumar of AIADMK contested from ward 44 and 45 of Thoothukudi corporation. Jeyakumar entered the fray as an independent candidate as he was denied ticket by the party. Jeyarani won her seat.

Similarly, AIADMK candidates Karpagavalli and her daughter Heynisha contested from ward 27 and 28 respectively of Thoothukudi corporation. Both lost the polls.

Former AIADMK minister SP Shanmuganathan's daughter C Bhuvaneswari Shanmuganathan was elected from ward 3 of Perungulam town panchayat, while his son SPS Raja was elected from ward 59 of Thoothukudi corporation.

Political observers said the electorate do not fully reject the candidates belonging to same families even though family politics is widely criticised, especially during election campaigns. More often, the face value of the candidates and the relationship they have built with the public are what prove to be the clinching factors.