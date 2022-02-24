Duo hit by train in Tirupathur, suicide suspected

By Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR: In a case of alleged suicide, a duo died after being hit by the Yelagiri Express at Kavanoor railway station in Tirupathur on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Yeshwanth and Thrisha, both hailing from KV Kuppam.

The man belonged to the MBC Vanniyar community and the woman was from Scheduled Caste. The engine driver, in a complaint, said the duo had knowingly trespassed the track despite a horn and warning. The police denied instance of any caste-related issue.

If having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’s helpline or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.