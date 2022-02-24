STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Polls done, DMK’s allies vie for plum civic posts

SPA has bagged all 21 corporations and is likely to control 90 per cent of municipalities and 85 per cent town panchayats in the State.

Published: 24th February 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

DMK cadre celebrating their party’s victory in the urban local body elections outside the counting centre at Jamal Mohammed college in Tiruchy on Tuesday | MK Ashok Kumar

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A day after a resounding victory in the urban local body polls, the DMK is facing another challenge as its partners in the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) have started lobbying for chairperson posts in local bodies as their share of the spoils of war.  SPA has bagged all 21 corporations and is likely to control 90 per cent of municipalities and 85 per cent town panchayats in the State.

“Congress got two mayor posts when Tamil Nadu had just six corporations. Now, since the number of corporations has gone up to 21, it would be fair to expect five mayor posts and equal number of deputy mayors. Similarly, at least 10 per cent of chief posts in municipalities and town panchayats should also be allocated to us,” says State Congress secretary GK Muralidharan. 

Congress Assembly floor leader K Selvaperunthagai who met the Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin  along with TNCC president KS Alagiri and former Union ministers EVKS Elangovan and KV Thankabalu to congratulate him on the victory, told TNIE, “On Thursday, Dr Srivella Prasad, AICC secretary and party in-charge of Tamil Nadu will arrive in Chennai to hold talks with DMK leadership on this.” 

Stalin had stated before the elections that his party will hold talks with alliance partners for sharing civic chief posts after the poll results. According to VCK sources, during a meeting with the CM on Wednesday, VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan shared the party’s wish list with him. 

VCK seeks chief or deputy chief posts; Left to wait

The VCK Chief demanded his party be given chief or deputy chief posts in all panchayats where the party won more than three wards. Left allies, the CPI and the CPM, have decided to wait. While former CPI MLA N Periyasamy said the issue will be discussed first at the party’s state executive committee meeting on February 24, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said the party is waiting for complete poll results. “We will decide after factoring in our victory and reservation for civic chief posts.”

According to sources, while CPI is eyeing the 60-member Tiruppur Corporation where it has won six wards, the Left parties want at least five municipalities and 10 town panchayats chief posts each. The MDMK may be expecting more than what it got in 2011 — one municipality chairman and seven towns panchayat chairman posts. Meanwhile, hundreds of winners from DMK have started arriving in Chennai to meet party president MK Stalin.

According to party sources, most of them are also making efforts to meet leaders such as general secretary Duraimurugan, treasurer TR Baalu, organising secretary RS Bharathi, youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, women wing secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi to get a shot at the local body chief posts.

“The leadership has asked district secretaries and party incharges to send at least three names for posts of Mayor, municipal chairperson and town panchayat president according to reservation rules along with their profile and family background details,” says a DMK municipal councillor

Who gets the coveted Chennai mayor seat?
Amid hectic lobbying by DMK functionaries and alliance partners to bag civic body chief posts, the question of who will get the most prestigious seat — mayor of the Greater Chennai Corporation — remains up in the air. The post is reserved for a Scheduled Caste woman and, according to DMK sources, Kavitha Narayanan was the party’s top pick. Her loss in Ward 17 under Manali zone, however, has put paid to those plans, leaving the field wide open for all 11 SC women elected on DMK tickets. The party leadership has instructed the Chennai district functionaries to submit profiles of each of them to be scrutinised and shortlisted for the post 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK TN urban local body polls urban local body polls TN Urban Local Body Polls 2022
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp