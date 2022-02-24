STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin attributes TN local body poll win to unity among allies

He said the elected representatives must ensure implementation of State government schemes, adding he would be monitoring their performance.

DMK President and CM MK Stalin speaks to media after the party’s big win in urban local body polls, at party headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday thanked the voters of Tamil Nadu for supporting candidates of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance in the urban local body elections. In a statement, Stalin said the landslide victory was only possible because of the unity of the coalition and the ideological bond between cadres of all alliance parties. He said the elected representatives must ensure implementation of State government schemes, adding he would be monitoring their performance.

Meanwhile, in an open letter to AIADMK cadre, leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami said electoral victories and defeats are common to all. “On her birth anniversary on February 24, let us vow to return the AIADMK to power and to complete the works left by Amma (J Jayalalithaa),” they said.

