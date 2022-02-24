STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN ULB polls: AIADMK loses deposit in 25 wards in Vellore Corporation

Of the 2,61,340 votes polled in the corporation, AIADMK got only 62,339 (23.85%), which was less than half of the total number of votes secured by the DMK.

Published: 24th February 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK cadre return from a counting centre after facing heavy defeat in polls in Tiruchy district

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The AIADMK, which faced a huge defeat in the urban local body polls, has lost its deposit in 25 corporation wards in Vellore. Out of the 60 wards in the corporation, the AIADMK had contested in 56 and won in only seven.

Of the 2,61,340 votes polled in the corporation, the party got only 62,339 (23.85%), which was less than half of the total number of votes secured by the DMK. The DMK received 1,33,835 (51.21%) votes and won in 44 wards including winning unopposed in two wards.

Meanwhile, the BJP secured a meagre 8,947 (3.42%) votes and lost deposit in 31 of the 35 wards it contested in. The national party, however, managed to pull off a lone victory. Its candidate S Sumathi, who contested from ward no. 18, won the corporation councillor post. She secured 2057 votes, defeating candidates from AIADMK and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK's alliance). Sumathi won by a margin of 109 votes, with the runner-up S Megala from MDMK ending up with 1,948 votes.
The Congress (INC), which faced the polls in alliance with DMK, fought in three wards and lost all of them.

The AIADMK's result in municipalities was no better, as the DMK showed its dominance there too. In Pernambut municipality, the AIADMK got 3,319 votes against the 30,726 votes polled, a meagre vote share of 10.80 per cent.

The DMK, on the other hand, garnered 15,037 votes (48.93%), emerging victorious by winning 17 out of the 21 wards in the municipality. The AIADMK could not win a single ward in the municipality.
The party, however, put up a decent fight in the Gudiyattam municipality, where the AIADMK-led alliance secured 21,125 (36.63%) votes out of the 57,665 votes polled. They won 10 out of the 36 wards. Here, the DMK-led alliance captured 23 wards and got 24,765 (42.94%) votes.

Vellore urban district secretary SRK Appu told TNIE, "The victory of the DMK came by distributing large amounts of cash to woo voters. It threatened candidates to withdraw their nominations, but we (AIADMK) fielded candidates who are service-minded. They scared voters as they have the power to stop government welfare schemes from reaching people if their candidates were not elected."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK Vellore Tamil Nadu TN local body polls TN Local Body Polls 2022 DMK
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp