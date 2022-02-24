STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Travelling far on a TNSTC bus in Coimbatore? Bank on your stars

TNSTC operates buses to different places - short as well as long routes. But, a majority of these buses do not have spare tyres to change if the tyre goes flat in the middle of a trip.

TNSTC

TNSTSC bus for representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By M Saravanan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: TNSTC operates buses to different places - short as well as long routes. But, a majority of these buses do not have spare tyres to change if the tyre goes flat in the middle of a trip. In such cases, the bus crew and passengers invariably have to wait for another bus to pass to help them. TNSTC crew said this has been the case for several years. If a tyre is punctured, we have to spend at least three hours replacing it after arranging a tyre from another bus that plies on the road, they said.  

A conductor, seeking anonymity, said, "More than 90 per cent of the long travel buses are being operated without a spare tyre. The bus plying between Coimbatore and Madurai in which I am working went flat near Kodaikanal road two months ago. We almost spend three hours on the road till we got a replacement. Whenever a tyre gets punctured, we wait for some other bus on the same route to send the passengers to their respective destinations. Otherwise, we return the remaining bus fare to them.”

If a spare tyre is available, we could replace it in 20 to 30 minutes, the conductor said, adding that they have been facing the issue for many years now.  

A union member M Anburaj said, "If the rear tyre suffers a flat, we could manage by operating the bus slowly to the nearest depot. But, it is not possible if the front tyre suffers a puncture. Also, depot in other divisions would not provide us with spare tyres. We have to get it only from our division. This will take more than half a day for the crew after providing alternate arrangements to passengers. When a new bus is inducted into the depot, it would be attached with a spare tyre, but the administration uses it for another bus saying there is a tyre shortage." 

When contacted, the divisional general secretary of LPF, an employee union affiliated to DMK, K Periyasamy said, "For the last three years, the issue has been persisting. Despite repeated grievance regarding the issue with the management, it is yet to be addressed." 

Repeated attempts to reach TNSTC Managing Director (Coimbatore Division) R Arumugam went in vain.

