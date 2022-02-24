STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Two DMK candidates in the run for first Karur Corporation mayor post

Of the 48 wards in the newly-formed KCMC, the DMK showed its prowess by securing all but the two wards won by the AIADMK and another two by independent candidates.

Published: 24th February 2022 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

Karur flower market

People seen thronging the flower market in Karur. (File Photo | Aravind Raj)

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: While the suspense remains on who will become the first-ever mayor for Karur City Municipal Corporation (KCMC), two names have been tipped for the position.

Of the 48 wards in the newly-formed KCMC, the DMK showed its prowess by securing all but the two wards won by the AIADMK and another two by independent candidates. Sources said that even the Independents emerged victorious with the DMK's support owing to the alleged rift with Karur MP Jothimani of the Congress.

After securing the thumping victory, all eyes are on Minister V Senthil Balaji who is expected to select the first mayor to head Karur's new Corporation Council. While DMK functionaries are left in the dark on who's leading the mayor candidate race, sources have revealed two names as tipped for the position.

V Kavitha Ganesan of the DMK, who contested in Ward 4 of the KCMC, is said to be a front runner. Of the 3,157 votes polled in the ward, she secured 1,993 votes  as against her AIADMK counterpart P Ranjitham who received only 124 votes. BJP candidate V Usha had secured second place with 954 votes. Kavitha is the wife of Ganesan, who is working as the party's star spokesperson and Karur north town secretary.

Another contender whose name has been pitched for the mayoral role is R Deivanai who had won from Ward 34 by securing 1,979 votes of the total 2,759 polled.

She defeated AIADMK candidate G Selvi by a margin of 1,358 votes.

Apart from them, rumours are doing the rounds of Manjula Periyasamy, the independent candidate who won in Ward 12, of taking the mantle after she formally joins the DMK.

Further, according to sources, being the two close associates of Minister Senthil Balaji, either Tharani Saravan of Ward 46, or Gold Spot Raja (a) Raja of Ward 38, is likely to be elected deputy mayor of KCMC. Neither the public nor partypersons know who would get the mayor and deputy mayor roles as our minister Senthil Balaji is known for surprising everyone in the last minute, party sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karur Karur City Municipal Corporation V Kavitha Ganesan R Deivanai
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp