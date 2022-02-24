Urban local body polls: DMK's groundwork doubles party's ward share in Pudukkottai

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

PUDUKOTTAI: The groundwork by cadre and the efforts of Ministers S Regupathy and Siva V Meyyanathan are among the main reasons attributed to the DMK securing 24 wards in the February 19 election to the 42-ward Pudukkottai municipality. This is double the number of what the party had won in the 2011 urban local body election.

The party's average vote share also witnessed an increase to 58.88% this time, from 45.53% in 2011.

In the 12 wards won by women DMK candidates, the average vote share is even higher at 63.63%. They recorded higher winning margins over their male counterparts as well. In fact, in the municipality, the highest vote share was captured by DMK candidate Valarmathi from Ward 36, with 88.36 %.

With the party's alliance partner Congress securing the same number of wards it won in 2011 – three, the DMK-led front’s win this year in the municipality was pushed to 27.

The rise has been attributed to the increased groundwork by the party cadre led by north district secretary KK Chellapandian, and overseen by Law Minister S Regupathy and Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanathan. A DMK functionary said that they worked methodically and strengthened their base in every locality in the last Assembly election, which translated into the victory.

As for the AIADMK, it suffered a drubbing. Its ward share in the municipality reduced to eight from 18 in 2011.

The DMK recorded an emphatic win in Aranthangi, too, with the alliance capturing 20 of the 27 wards. Of this, the DMK bagged 17 wards, and the Congress 3. In 2011, the DMK had won 14 wards, and the Congress, 3. The AIADMK won 5 wards, while Independents won an equal number.

The AIADMK, on the other hand, won just three wards in the municipality, with Independents winning an equal number. The DMDK won in one ward.