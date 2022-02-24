Urban local body polls: Parleys on for Pudukkottai municipality's chairperson post

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTAI: The fight for chairperson and vice-chairperson posts in Pudukkottai municipality kicked off as soon as the results of the urban local body elections were announced on Tuesday.

Senior party members were inundated with phone calls moments after the poll numbers were out. Chairperson hopefuls made the beeline for putting in a word with the decision makers.

With the chairperson's post in the civic body reserved for a woman candidate, it is anticipated that one among the 12 women candidates who won for the DMK would be elected to the position. Its alliance partner, the Congress, also has two women councillors.

According to sources, the prospects of two of the DMK's councillors weigh high.

One is Thilakavathi Senthil, who won from Ward 25, while the other is Senthamarai Balu from Ward 26. Both of them come from families who have been with the DMK for several decades and have significant political clout.

Thilakavathi's husband Senthil is DMK’s north district treasurer, while Senthamarai’s husband Balu also holds an important post. Senthil is said to be close to Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru and Balu, to Environment Minister Meyyanathan.

On Wednesday morning, all the DMK candidates who emerged victorious went to Chennai to meet Chief Minister MK Stalin. Sources said that it was also to push themselves to be considered for the chairperson’s post.

As for the municipality vice chairperson's post, Santhoshanathan from Ward 28 and M Liyakathali from Ward 17 are said to be the front runners. However, this may be an open contest with more councillors expressing their desire in front of the party high command.