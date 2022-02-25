STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

2011 Tamil Nadu polls: MK Stalin seeks hearing on AIADMK leader's plea in SC on election graft

The court took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal and lawyer Amit Anand Tiwari that the plea against the Chief Minister has been pending since 2017.

Published: 25th February 2022 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday sought hearing in the Supreme Court on the appeal of his rival AIADMK leader Saidai S Duraisamy against the Madras High Court verdict dismissing the election petition against him that had alleged corrupt practices on his part in the 2011 assembly polls.

The bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal and lawyer Amit Anand Tiwari that the plea against the Chief Minister has been pending since 2017 and the election case pertained to 2011 assembly polls. "You are already elected then what is your problem," the bench asked Sibal.

"This is the 2011 election petition against the present Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. This was supposed to be listed on January 31, 2018...There are allegations of corrupt practices against me. That is why we seek the hearing," the senior lawyer said. "I do not know which bench was hearing. We will see," the CJI said.

The Madras High Court, in 2017, had dismissed the election petition of AIADMK leader Saidai S Duraisamy, who had lost the 2011 assembly polls to the DMK leader from Kolathur assembly constituency by a margin of 2,739 votes.

Duraisamy had alleged distribution of money to voters of in the constituency and exceeding of the prescribed expenditure limit as also conducting of supplementary counting.

The plea seeking urgent hearing, filed through Tiwari, said the Duraisamy's appeal challenging the high court's decision upholding the election of the DMK leader in the 2011 assembly polls was admitted on August 18, 2017.

"The appeal was directed to be listed for hearing in January 2018. Thereafter the matter was listed on January 31, 2018, the court directed the Appeal to be listed on March 20, 2018. However, the matter was not listed...This is an election petition which is required to be heard and decided expeditiously, it is pending for last 5 years and because of pendency hardship is caused to the Respondent (present CM)," the plea said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras HC Saidai S Duraisamy AIADMK 2011 Tamil Nadu elections 2011 Tamil Nadu polls MK Stalin DMK
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp