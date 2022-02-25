STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK and allies reunite to capture west Kanniyakumari

Congress' Kanniyakumari west district president VM Binulal Singh said talks had commenced to form an alliance and capture the municipalities and 9 town panchayats.

Published: 25th February 2022

By M Abdul Rabi
Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: After breaking up to test Kanniyakumari waters, the DMK and its allies Congress and CPM have united again to capture all but a few urban local bodies in the western part of the district. The alliance partners had contested against each other in Kollencode, Kuzhithurai and Padmanabhapuram Municipalities and 23 town panchayats. DMK West District Secretary and Minister T Mano Thangaraj said the post-poll alliance talks have been plain sailing so far.

Of the 33 wards in Kollencode Municipality, DMK and CPM secured 10 each and the Congress won in six wards. In Kuzhithurai Municipality comprising 21 wards, the DMK, CPM and BJP bagged five wards each, while the Congress secured four wards. On the other hand, Padmanabhapuram Municipality's fate would be decided by independent candidates. While the DMK and BJP secured seven wards each, six independent candidates and a Janata Dal (Secular) candidate bagged the remaining wards.

Congress' Kanniyakumari west district president VM Binulal Singh said talks had commenced to form an alliance and capture the municipalities and 9 town panchayats. "We have already settled the matters for some of the areas," he added. CPM Kanniyakumari district secretary R Chellaswamy also expressed faith that the talks will be completed successfully soon.

The DMK had contested polls in the district with the slogan 'Varunkaala Kumari, Vazhamaana Kumari'. Mano Thangaraj said, "The DMK actually wanted to face the polls in Kanniyakumari as part of the alliance. However, due to practical constraints, the parties contested separately."

