Farmers oppose four-lane road project, say it will eat into agri lands and houses

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Farmers and residents of western parts of this district rushed to Tenkasi to petition the district administration against the widening plan of Thirumangalam - Rajapalayam - Shengottai National Highway demanding to choose an alternate route for the planned four-lane project here on Thursday.

Smelling the farmers' protest, the district police in several places, including Sivagiri, Vasudevanallur, Chokkampatti and Vadakarai beefed up the security arrangement and detained farmers before their van arrived in Tenkasi. Some of the farmer leaders were not allowed to come out of their houses. However, a few hundred farmers and residents managed to reach Tenkasi through public transportation. The Tenkasi police blocked them in the new bus stand itself and did not allow them to go to the collectorate as the collector S Gopala Sundararaj refused to see them.

The DMK functionaries with the party flags and member cards led the protesters in Tenkasi. They said that the Chief Minister M K Stalin, MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and the DMK ministers had promised them that the State government would insist the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) choose an alternate route for the planned four-lane project.

"We will lose a huge size of farmland and houses if the particular road is widened as per the current plan. We are harvesting about 20,000 tonnes of paddy and 12 to 14 lakh of coconuts each year on the land which the NHAI and the State government are planning to acquire for this project," said R Meerakani, a protesting DMK functionary.

K Velmurugan, a member of DMK's Vasudevanallur union committee, said that about one lakh trees have to be axed and more than 100 houses have to be demolished for this four-lane project. "During the election campaign, our leaders promised to choose an alternate route for this project. They should walk the talk," he requested. Sources said that the NHAI needs about 364 ha of land for a 75-km stretch of the highway between Rajapalayam and Shengottai.