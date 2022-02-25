STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Four women in tight fight for post of Madurai mayor

According to sources from DMK, heavy competition prevails between S Vasuki (Ward 5), P Rohini (ward 17), S Vijaya Moushumi (ward 32) and S Bama (ward 60).

Published: 25th February 2022 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Shobana Radhakrishnan
Express News Service

MADURAI: With the DMK-led alliance capturing the Madurai Corporation by securing 80 of the 100 seats, heavy competition is prevailing for the Mayor's candidature which is reserved for a woman from the general category. Madurai, being the second largest corporation in the State, is to have the second woman Mayor since being upgraded to Corporation on May 1, 197. Notably, the first woman Mayor, G Thenimozhi, also hailed from DMK.

The urban local body has 100 wards divided into four zones which saw a voters turnout of 53.99 per cent, the lowest of all three urban local bodies (including municipalities and town panchayats). While DMK alone secured 67 seats, DMK's allies INC secured 5, CPI(M) secured 4, MDMK secured 3 and VCK secured 1 seat respectively. AIADMK secured 15 seats while BJP won in one ward.

Of the 100 wards, 46 were reserved for women from the general category. Of these 46 wards, DMK candidates won in 33 wards. At least four women candidates are in the run for Mayor candidature. According to sources from DMK, heavy competition prevails between S Vasuki (Ward 5), P Rohini (ward 17), S Vijaya Moushumi (ward 32) and S Bama (ward 60). Vijaya Moushumi is the daughter-in-law of former minister Pon Muthuramalingam.

Meanwhile, the Arignar Anna Maligai building and the council hall in it, which was built during the DMK tenure between 1971 and 1973, is being renovated at the cost of Rs 3.5 crore which was allocated as special funds by the State government. The renovation works include the construction of an arch at the entrance of the campus, a new portico, facelift of a council hall, Mayor chamber, conference hall and overall wiring works. With 2021 marking the golden jubilee year of the building, a large scale celebration is likely to be held after the elected representatives assume office.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai Corporation Mayor reserved for a woman
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp