Four women in tight fight for post of Madurai mayor

MADURAI: With the DMK-led alliance capturing the Madurai Corporation by securing 80 of the 100 seats, heavy competition is prevailing for the Mayor's candidature which is reserved for a woman from the general category. Madurai, being the second largest corporation in the State, is to have the second woman Mayor since being upgraded to Corporation on May 1, 197. Notably, the first woman Mayor, G Thenimozhi, also hailed from DMK.

The urban local body has 100 wards divided into four zones which saw a voters turnout of 53.99 per cent, the lowest of all three urban local bodies (including municipalities and town panchayats). While DMK alone secured 67 seats, DMK's allies INC secured 5, CPI(M) secured 4, MDMK secured 3 and VCK secured 1 seat respectively. AIADMK secured 15 seats while BJP won in one ward.

Of the 100 wards, 46 were reserved for women from the general category. Of these 46 wards, DMK candidates won in 33 wards. At least four women candidates are in the run for Mayor candidature. According to sources from DMK, heavy competition prevails between S Vasuki (Ward 5), P Rohini (ward 17), S Vijaya Moushumi (ward 32) and S Bama (ward 60). Vijaya Moushumi is the daughter-in-law of former minister Pon Muthuramalingam.

Meanwhile, the Arignar Anna Maligai building and the council hall in it, which was built during the DMK tenure between 1971 and 1973, is being renovated at the cost of Rs 3.5 crore which was allocated as special funds by the State government. The renovation works include the construction of an arch at the entrance of the campus, a new portico, facelift of a council hall, Mayor chamber, conference hall and overall wiring works. With 2021 marking the golden jubilee year of the building, a large scale celebration is likely to be held after the elected representatives assume office.