Nine MNM functionaries in Perambalur call it quits after local body poll debacle

By Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Nine Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) functionaries, including the district secretary, on Wednesday, sent a letter to the party leadership saying they are leaving the party as they continue to face defeat in Perambalur.

In the letter, the functionaries stated, "Since the day MNM started we functioned effectively. But we lost the parliamentary election, Assembly election, rural and urban local body elections. This worries us; therefore, we relieve ourselves from the basic membership responsibilities of MNM and from the structural levels of the party."

The letter was signed by nine functionaries, including district secretary MN Senthilkumar and deputy secretary C Rajkumar.

Senthilkumar told TNIE, "We were all in the Kamal Narpani Mandram and joined MNM. The party leadership gives instructions during the election but the party leader does not come to the campaigns. We do not like it here because we are the only people fighting and campaigning during elections."

"The MNM does not function as a party, it still functions as a narpani mandram. The new functionaries of the party have not been participating in any event after the Assembly election. This time we competed in six wards in Perambalur Municipality and lost. Functionaries are also not interested in contesting the election as there is no uprising in the party," he added.

Senthilkumar further said there is no growth in the party. The members of the party are declining day by day. The party is going without hope, he added.

"This apart, the party leader campaigned in Chennai. It would have been a little comforting to us if our party had won there. We have no hatred for our leader, we are just leaving the party. We will continue the narpani mandram as usual," said Senthilkumar.