STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Petrol bomb hurled at theatre in Coimbatore screening Valimai

Two unidentified miscreants hurled a petrol bomb in front of the theatre's parking area where several bikes were parked outside the theatre.

Published: 25th February 2022 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Ajith, Valimai

Ajith in a still from 'Valimai'

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A youth suffered minor injuries and a two-wheeler was damaged after a bike-borne duo hurled a petrol bomb in front of a multiplex on a 100-feet road in Gandhipuram on Thursday morning where actor Ajithkumar's Valimai first show was scheduled to release.

Sources said around 4 am, hundreds of fans gathered in front of the theatre to celebrate the release of the long-awaited film. Two unidentified miscreants hurled a petrol bomb in front of the theatre's parking area where several bikes were parked outside the theatre.

Sources said the duo came from the Tatabad - GP signal side and hurled the explosive which fell on the platform. The impact of the blast left a youth injured and damaged a bike. The miscreants managed to escape, police said. Katoor police collected CCTV camera footage from the area to look for clues. A senior police officer said two special teams have been formed to nab the suspects.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Valimai Ajithkumar petrol bomb
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp