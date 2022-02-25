Petrol bomb hurled at theatre in Coimbatore screening Valimai

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A youth suffered minor injuries and a two-wheeler was damaged after a bike-borne duo hurled a petrol bomb in front of a multiplex on a 100-feet road in Gandhipuram on Thursday morning where actor Ajithkumar's Valimai first show was scheduled to release.

Sources said around 4 am, hundreds of fans gathered in front of the theatre to celebrate the release of the long-awaited film. Two unidentified miscreants hurled a petrol bomb in front of the theatre's parking area where several bikes were parked outside the theatre.

Sources said the duo came from the Tatabad - GP signal side and hurled the explosive which fell on the platform. The impact of the blast left a youth injured and damaged a bike. The miscreants managed to escape, police said. Katoor police collected CCTV camera footage from the area to look for clues. A senior police officer said two special teams have been formed to nab the suspects.