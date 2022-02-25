Students caught in Ukraine crossfire 

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was a long day for Tirunelveli-native Trishna Ramakrishna. The medical student at a Kharkiv college in Ukraine was woken up early Thursday by the sound of an explosion. Quelling her fears, she travelled 450-km to Kyiy only to find the airport had been shut and all flights cancelled.

Trishna is not alone in this state of panic. At least 5,000 students from Tamil Nadu are stranded in Ukraine. With flights grounded and helpline numbers “unresponsive”, the students — and their parents back home — are hoping the Indian government will mount an evacuation effort soon.

“Until Wednesday night, everything was alright but suddenly this morning we started hearing explosions. I am in complete shock. I had never heard the sound of any bomb blast before. It is a very scary feeling,” she told TNIE, having reached the flat of a senior in Vinnytsia, after travelling over 260km by train from Kyiy.

Shri Ranjani, a fifth-year medical student at the National Pigorov Medical University, too will miss her flight. She paid `65,000 to obtain a ticket to India for March 9.

“That has been cancelled. I don’t know what to do. There is so much chaos. We are hearing blasts and sirens throughout the day. The administration is asking us to stay calm and not venture out,” she said. Her father, in Coimbatore, is unable to stay calm. “I am calling her at regular intervals. She is scared. The Indian government should take immediate measures to evacuate our children,” said Madan Mohan, a native of Coimbatore.

Food and money is also in short supply. “We went to withdraw money from the bank, but there is no money in the ATMs. Out of fear, local people are thronging shops and hoarding essential food items. The situation is getting worse,” said Abhinaya Sivakumar, a native of Vellore studying medicine at Vinnytsia. “We tried calling the Indian embassy, but the number is unresponsive.”

Harshini Magesh Kumar, a fifth-year medical student at Luhansk, shared Abhinaya’s frustration with the embassy. “The helpline numbers provided by the Indian embassy are non-responsive. It is frightening to be stranded without information on when flights will be able to evacuate us,” she said.

Her mother M Subbulakshmi in Thanjavur said parents are trying to bring back their wards through individual efforts as helplines are not working. The parents of engineering student S Rohit Kumar have petitioned the Theni Collector to bring their son home. Devan Kumaraguru, secretary of the Foreign Medical Graduates wing of TN Medical Students Association, said students aren’t being given much information.

Meanwhile, Nivethitha Lenin at Vinnytsia is trying to put up a brave front for her parents. “I am really worried. There are over 30 students from TN in my college hostel. We really need to be evacuated immediately,” the Tirunelveli native said.

To seek assistance: State nodal officer — 9445869848, 9600023645, 9940256444 and 044-28515288

WhatsApp — 9289516716 Email — ukrainetamils@gmail.com Control room — 1070

(With inputs from Lalitha Ranjani)