STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruppur farmers blame inferior seeds for drop in maize yield

Maize is the second-most cultivated crop after coconut and is cultivated in over 20,857 hectares across the district.

Published: 25th February 2022 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Only 150 grains seen in corncobs, while normally it is 500-600, claim ryots | Express

By Saravanan MP
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: After shallot and drum sticks, substandard maize seeds halving harvest poses a threat for farmers in the district. Maize is the second-most cultivated crop after coconut and is cultivated in over 20,857 hectares across the district.

Speaking to TNIE, V Ramaswamy a maize farmer at Vellampatti in Dharapuram taluk, said, "I have been farming maize for over 25 years. Last October, I bought maize seeds from a dealer for Rs 40,000 per acre (Rs 1,400/packet) to cultivate in my 4-acre land. There should be around 500-600 grains in a corncob, but after 120 days I was shocked to find just 150 and the crop weighed less. The harvest is normally 3.5-4 tonne per acre, but I can get only 1.5 tonne for the same area. So, the return for every acre is just Rs 20,000."

Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association (Propaganda Secretary) R Sivakumar said, "Earlier, substandard shallot seeds caused issues. Now it is the turn of maize seeds. Many farmers cultivate corn since it is a 120-day crop. In Vellampatti village, two dozen farmers were affected by the substandard maize seeds. The agriculture department must take action against the seed dealers and inspect the seeds."

Tamil Nadu Farmers Association (Udumalaipet) vice president, SR Madhsoodan, said, "Over 30,000 farmers directly depend on maize crop. Moreover, one of the main problems faced by the farmers is that many dealers do not issue receipts, which makes it difficult to pursue legal action against the seed dealers and companies."

An official from the seed inspection department told TNIE, "We have received a lot of complaints from farmers in Tiruppur. A team has collected the samples from several farmers in the village. Based on the report, appropriate action will be taken."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
shallot drum sticks maize seeds
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp