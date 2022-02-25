Urban local body polls: Perambalur results disappoint AIADMK

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: The urban local body election results for the district have come as a huge disappointment for the AIADMK. The party failed to secure even their deposits in more than 24 of the 81 wards in one municipality and four town panchayats.

Among the total 21 wards in Perambalur Municipality, the AIADMK that contested in all wards won only three. The party candidates have lost their deposits in six wards.

Similarly, out of the 15 wards of Labbaikudikadu, which predominantly has a Muslim community, the AIADMK did not contest in nine wards although the party officially announced the candidates for all the wards. It is said that due to fear of losing seat, the nine announced candidates of the AIADMK did not file their nomination papers.

In Kurumbalur town panchayat, the AIADMK contested in 15 wards but won only one. Here, the independent candidates won three wards and pushed the AIADMK to the next position.

The party won in six of the total 15 wards in Arumbavur town panchayat. They lost in nine wards, in three of which they lost the deposit. In addition, AIADMK contested 13 of 15 wards of Poolambadi town panchayat, where they won two. Here, they lost in 11 wards, in three of which they lost their deposit as well.

In a few wards in the municipality and town panchayats, AIADMK did not even secure the second spot. Independent candidates have secured more votes than the party and pushed it to third position. The party functionaries were disappointed with their worst defeat in the urban local elections.

Meanwhile, the DMK won a landslide victory in the urban local elections. With this, the DMK captured Perambalur municipality, Kurumbalur, and Labbaikudikadu town panchayats which were under the AIADMK last time.