STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Urban local body polls: Perambalur results disappoint AIADMK

Among the total 21 wards in Perambalur Municipality, the AIADMK that contested in all wards won only three. The party candidates have lost their deposits in six wards.

Published: 25th February 2022 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK flags

Representational image for AIAMDK.(File photo| MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: The urban local body election results for the district have come as a huge disappointment for the AIADMK. The party failed to secure even their deposits in more than 24 of the 81 wards in one municipality and four town panchayats.

Among the total 21 wards in Perambalur Municipality, the AIADMK that contested in all wards won only three. The party candidates have lost their deposits in six wards.

Similarly, out of the 15 wards of Labbaikudikadu, which predominantly has a Muslim community, the AIADMK did not contest in nine wards although the party officially announced the candidates for all the wards. It is said that due to fear of losing seat, the nine announced candidates of the AIADMK did not file their nomination papers.

In Kurumbalur town panchayat, the AIADMK contested in 15 wards but won only one. Here, the independent candidates won three wards and pushed the AIADMK to the next position.

The party won in six of the total 15 wards in Arumbavur town panchayat. They lost in nine wards, in three of which they lost the deposit. In addition, AIADMK contested 13 of 15 wards of Poolambadi town panchayat, where they won two. Here, they lost in 11 wards, in three of which they lost their deposit as well.

In a few wards in the municipality and town panchayats, AIADMK did not even secure the second spot. Independent candidates have secured more votes than the party and pushed it to third position. The party functionaries were disappointed with their worst defeat in the urban local elections.

Meanwhile, the DMK won a landslide victory in the urban local elections. With this, the DMK captured Perambalur municipality, Kurumbalur, and Labbaikudikadu town panchayats which were under the AIADMK last time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK Perambalur
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp