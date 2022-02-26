STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
17-year-old gets Madras HC nod to donate liver to father

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court granted permission to a 17-year-old boy to donate his liver to his father who is battling with life at a private hospital in Madurai. 

Published: 26th February 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose for organ donation.

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

Hearing the plea filed by Aswini Allu of Villapuram on behalf of the boy, Justice Abdul Quddhose ordered the chairman of Authorization Committee for Implementation of Human Organ Transplantation in Chennai to allow the transplantation. The donation of a minor’s organ is allowed only in exceptional circumstances.   
Aswini in her petition said her husband, A Ashok Nathan Allu (43), has jaundice, has been diagnosed with chronic liver failure and the doctors recommended a liver transplantation to save his life. She said though herself and her brother-in-law were ready to donate liver, they were not a match. The woman told the court her son’s test results matched with her husband’s and they could not wait for two more months for the boy to turn 18, considering he husband’s condition. 

The judge said, the transplantation will not pose any risk to the boy. As the authorisation committee meets only once in two months and the next one is scheduled on February 25, the judge directed them to grant approval for the transplantation. 

Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana to retire
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday bid farewell to Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana. She attains superannuation on February 27. She has been practicing law since 1985 in various high courts. After 28 years in the Bar, she was elevated as additional judge of the high court in 2013. “The judicial officers and the subordinate judiciary are the backbone of the judicial system in the State. Women in this profession require greater support from family,” said Justice Puspha. 

BJP leader gets anticipatory bail 
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to BJP youth leader Vinoji Selvam in connection with a case for allegedly posting fake news on social media. The court, however, denied bail to Sowda Mani, another BJP functionary who allegedly posted derogatory messages on social media. A complaint was lodged by a Chennai-resident alleging that Vinoj Selvam had posted false information on his Twitter handle with the intention of communal hatred and disturb public peace. ENS

