STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore district now Stalin's fort, says Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji 

It is now the fort of DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, according to the State Minister for Electricity Senthil Balaji.

Published: 26th February 2022 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

COIMBATORE:By winning 96 per cent of the votes in the just-concluded urban civic polls, DMK has proved that Coimbatore district is no longer the bastion of the AIADMK.

It is now the fort of DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, according to the State Minister for Electricity Senthil Balaji.

AIADMK activists and a section of the media painted the district as the citadel of the party, but the people made it Stalin's fort by voting for the DMK, the Minister told reporters here on the sidelines of a meeting of newly elected members.

Stating that the previous AIADMK regime did not provide any amenity in the city, the Minister said the fund allotted for the purpose was diverted.This wrong would be set right by the DMK, he said.

ALSO READ | People’s expectations sky high after massive DMK victory, says Balaji

The list of those aiming to become Mayors has been sought and it would be forwarded to the Chief Minister, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore Stalin Electricity Minister Balaji Urban polls
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp