Coimbatore: Man thrashes 5-year-old son, shares video online, arrested

Madukkarai police arrested a man who harassed his five-year-old son over a dispute with his wife.  He recorded the incident and sent it to his wife to threaten her.

Published: 26th February 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representation. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Madukkarai police arrested a man who harassed his five-year-old son over a dispute with his wife. He recorded the incident and sent it to his wife to threaten her. The video went viral on Thursday. 

I Sadiqbasha (32) of Samathuva Nagar in Arivoli Nagar, was a daily wage labourer. He married Regina Banu nine years ago and the couple has two children aged 5 and 10. Due to difference of opinion, Banu separated from him two years ago and lived with the elder son in her parent’s house at Sathiyamoorthy Nagar.  

On Wednesday night, Sadiqbasha beat up his younger son in an inebriated state after the boy told him that he wanted to speak to his mother. Sadiqbasha recorded a video as he slapped the boy repeatedly. Neighbours informed Regina Banu, who rushed home and pulled up Sadiqbasha. However, he assaulted her. Following this, Banu lodged a complaint. Meanwhile, Sadiqbasha sent the video to his wife and also circulated it on social media.

