Court rejects bail plea, cops book AIADMK's Jayakumar, daughter in new case

CHENNAI: Even as the case against former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar is in court, the Central Crime Branch of the Chennai city police have registered a new case against him in an alleged land dispute between brothers. The case was registered on Thursday night based on a complaint from P Magesh of Thoraipakkam. The police have named Ex-minister D Jayakumar, his son-in-law P Naveenkumar and daughter N Jeyapriya and unknown suspects in the case.

Magesh and Naveenkumar are brothers, said the police. The FIR read that the land in dispute is worth `5 crore measuring about a little less than nine grounds. The CCB booked the case under sections of IPC pertaining to criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass, voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons, robbery, criminal intimidation and bribing a public servant.

Meanwile, the bail petition filed by Jayakumar in the assault case was dismissed by the sessions court. He was recently arrested on charges of attacking a DMK cadre, along with his followers, and parading him half-naked during the local body elections held on February 19. Principal sessions judge S Alli heard the arguments from Jayakumar and Naresh Kumar, the DMK cadre who was assaulted.

The city public prosecutor said the police are yet to secure the remaining accused. He further submitted that the injured is still under treatment and if the accused is released on bail, he would hamper the probe.

Dismissing bail petition, the judge said, “Considering the gravity and nature of the offences, the court is of the view that the petitioner/accused should not be released on bail.”

Two more AIADMK men held

Days after former AIADMK Minister D Jayakumar was arrested by the Chennai police for assaulting a DMK cadre at a polling booth on February 19, two more men have also been arrested on Friday. The Tondiarpet police arrested two AIADMK men, J Parameswaran (36) and S Dilli Raj (37), both North Chennai East functionaries, and remanded them in custody for 15 days.